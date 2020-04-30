Palaeosciences Institute Begins Coronavirus Testing

Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) The Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) on Tuesday started testing samples for coronavirus, a senior scientist said.

The research institute in Lucknow is the first central body in Uttar Pradesh to take on the task, Dr Neeraj Rai told PTI.

The institute will test 200 samples every day and will put out test reports every day, he said.

BSIP has partnered with a private diagnostic firm for taking up sample testing, another official had said earlier.

"We have a team of six people who will conduct these tests," Rai said.

“If we pool in the samples, this capacity can go up further. But as of now, we are ready for testing 200 samples," he said.

"If we get the sample at 10 in the morning we can give the report online at 10 in the night, after 12 hours," he said.

Stressing that BSIP is a research institute, Rai said unlike others lab it will be able to find out how the virus is evolving and examine issues like “false positives”.

The Central Drug Research Institute here will also begin testing for coronavirus, officials said.

