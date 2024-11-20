When you prepare for any accomplishment, you also have to prepare for the chance of failing to reach the goal. Sadly, that was not the case with a 16-year-old boy who was looking to get into the school’s cricket team and was left out of the final selection. As per a report from the Times of India, the boy had asked his parents to change his school, possibly to get picked on another school’s team. But after his parents’ refusal, the boy committed suicide. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: A Look at Youngest Players In Indian Premier League Players' Bidding Event.

The class 11 student allegedly jumped to his death from the seventh-floor terrace of the apartment at Geddalahalli in Hennur, north Bengaluru. The incident is said to be happened in the wee hours of Monday and the incident came to light after housekeeping staff found his body in the backyard of the apartment. He was the only child of a techie father and a housemaker mother.

Police said, "The boy was upset about not being selected for the school cricket team and asked his parents to shift him to another school. However, his parents tried convincing him that it was not advisable to change schools in the middle of the academic year. On Sunday morning, the boy again argued with his parents and left home. In the afternoon, his parent called on his mobile, and he told them he would return by evening or night. However, he didn't turn up at night. Assuming that would be sleeping over at some friend's place, his parents went to sleep."

While there were no death notes or any related messages found, TOI sources confirmed the boy returned at 1:30 am, went to the terrace on the seventh floor and jumped.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

