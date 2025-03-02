Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who recently shared the joyous news of expecting their first child, were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The duo, walking hand-in-hand, exuded happiness as they geared up for their journey. Kiara Advani Radiates Joy As She Steps Out for First Time After Announcing Pregnancy, Looks Chic in All-White Co-Ord Set (Watch Video).

This marks their first public appearance together since their pregnancy announcement on February 28. Kiara, known for her impeccable fashion sense, opted for an off-white floral maxi dress paired with a striped tote bag and matching flats.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Make First Public Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement

The pregnancy glow was evident on her face as she gracefully made her way to the airport. Sidharth complemented her casual yet stylish look in jeans, a white T-shirt, and a brown hoodie. The couple also paused for the paparazzi, flashing warm smiles. Kiara's first solo public appearance post-announcement was on Saturday, March 1, when she was seen in an all-white co-ord set in Mumbai.

Her radiant look and warm interaction with photographers, who congratulated her on the big news, won hearts. "Thank you," she responded with a bright smile. Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy through a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing an adorable picture holding a pair of baby socks.

"The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," the caption read. The post was met with overwhelming love from fans, friends, and colleagues in the film industry.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah. On the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, starring alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, while Kiara recently appeared in Game Changer with Ram Charan. Both have exciting projects ahead, with Sidharth set to feature in Param Sundari and Kiara joining Don 3.