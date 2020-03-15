Parkash Badal Welcomes Farooq Abdullah's Release from Detention

Chandigarh [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday welcomed the release of senior NC leader Farooq Abdullah from detention and expressed the hope that it will be the beginning of the process of release of other leaders.In a statement here, Badal said that the step was a very welcome initiative of the central government and it would "help in boosting the country's image as a secular democracy"."Respect for secular and democratic values is a prerequisite not only for peace, communal harmony and social stability but also a necessary condition for economic progress and prosperity to make India a leading global power," he added.Farooq Abdullah was released from detention on Friday after the Centre issued orders to revoke the detention of NC chief, who was detained under the Public Safety Act following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He was under house arrest for seven months.Many mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir including Farooq Abdullah's son Omar and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti have been also put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in last August that granted special powers to the region. (ANI)

