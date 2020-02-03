Party Workers Are Like Family in BJP, Says Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that the party workers are like family in the BJP.Speaking to ANI about the BJP leaders' meeting with party workers in all the 70 constituencies of Delhi on Sunday, Javadekar said, "BJP is a party of party workers. They are like family. Today in all assembly constituencies here, our leaders have gone to meet party workers."He asserted that BJP will form the next government in Delhi."BJP will come to power in Delhi. The Congress party has already been rejected. This time, people will also reject AAP because they have betrayed the people for the past five years," Javadekar said.The voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

