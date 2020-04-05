People in Various States Light Diyas to Mark Fight Against COIVD-19

Chennai/New Delhi/Bengaluru [India], April 5 (ANI): People in various states of the country on Sunday turned off the lights of their houses and lighted earthen lamps, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country.Streets in Vadodara witnessed lights candles, 'diyas', or flashlights as people switched off the lights of their respective homes and participated in the exercise.The same view was witnessed in Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where people joined the nation and showed its unity against coronavirus. People in Chennai created the map of India, by lighting earthen lamps at 9 pm.Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, priests lit earthen lamps at Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Mandir in Mumbai while in Amritsar People lit earthen lamps, candles, torch lights, and car flashlights after switching off all lights of houses to mark India's fight against COVID-19.Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses today at '9 pm for 9 minutes' and just light candles or 'diyas' to mark the fight against coronavirus, which has claimed 83 lives in the country so far.This comes days after the people had come out in their balconies and clapped and clanged utensils to express their gratitude to medical professionals -- who are at the forefront of the country's fight against coronavirus.The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)