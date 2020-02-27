Pep Guardiola Sets Record for Most Wins as Manager in UCL Knockout Games

Madrid [Spain], Feb 27 (ANI): As Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League round-of-16 match first leg on Wednesday (local time), Pep Guardiola set a record for having the most number of wins as a manager in the knockout matches of the tournament.Guardiola surpassed Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson to achieve the feat.Ancelotti, Mourinho and Alex Ferguson all had 27 wins to their credit in the knockout matches of the Champions League.Guardiola also created another record as he became the manager with the most number of wins (10) against Madrid in all competitions in the 21st century, surpassing Ernesto Valverde and Diego Simeone.In the match between Real Madrid and City, the former opened the scoring first as Isco registered the goal for the side in the 60th minute.However, City came back from behind to register a win. Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne netted goals for the visitors in the 78th and 83rd minute, respectively. (ANI)

