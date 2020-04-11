Petrol Pumps Not to Provide Fuel to Those Not Wearing Masks in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 10 (ANI): Petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar have decided not to provide petrol, CNG and diesel to people who do not wear face masks."Our workers are our heroes and this move will protect them as well as our customers from COVID-19," said Sanjay Lath, Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association, General Secretary. Odisha has been taking some stringent steps to contain the spread of coronavirus. It was the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30. The total COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha stand at 48, of which 38 are from Bhubaneswar in the Khordha district. The number of active cases in the state is 45. India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 6,761, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.More than 6,000 are active COVID-19 cases and 515 people have been recovered or discharged and one case has migrated.The death toll due to the virus has risen to 206. (ANI)

