Pharmacies in Thiruvananthapuram Stop Selling Masks After Govt Fixed Its Price

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Some pharmacies in Thiruvananthapuram have stopped selling masks after the government fixed its price and brought it under the Essential Commodities Act."We can not sell masks at prescribed prices as suppliers are not giving us at that rate. However, we are selling sanitisers," a shopkeeper told ANI.Sales of masks spiked after cases of novel coronavirus started rising in India.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier reported a total of 1024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and 27 deaths due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

