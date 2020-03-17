PK Banerjee Remains Very Critical: Hospital

Kolkata, Mar 17 (PTI) Legendary Indian footballer and two-time Olympian PK Banerjee's condition remained very critical under full ventilation support, hospital said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now and since yesterday in spite of best efforts his clinical condition has deteriorated further and he remains to be in very critical condition at present. Currently he is under full ventilation support," the medical bulletin said.

The 83-year-old, who won the gold medal in 1962 Asian Games, has been suffering from Sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia. He also has underlying history of Parkinson's disease and dementia and heart problem.

Banerjee has been on life support since March 2, and has also been on pacemaker.

