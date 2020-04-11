PMO Directs Empowered Groups to Ensure Last-mile Outreach Through Regional Languages to Tackle COVID-19

NewDelhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister on Friday reviewed the efforts undertaken by the Empowered Groups to tackle the challenges emerging as a result of the spread of COVID-19 and directed them to ensure last-mile outreach through communication in regional languages to counter the impact of the virus.The meeting was the latest in a series of periodic reviews at various levels by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to monitor the ongoing efforts to counter the impact of the pandemic.According to an official statement, the Principal Secretary reviewed the efforts undertaken by the Empowered Groups on issues related to supply chain and logistics management for the availability of necessary items, efforts undertaken for the benefit of stakeholders involved, steps to assist farmers to harvest their produce while maintaining social distancing, further confidence-building measures necessary and need to ensure percolation of guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs to the ground level were discussed. The gathering reviewed and expressed satisfaction on the detailed testing protocol and procedure, under which (as on date) 1,45,916 samples have been tested.Steps taken to ensure timely information dissemination throughout the country were discussed and ensuring last mile outreach through communication in regional languages was emphasized. On the roll-out of Aarogya Setu app, the Principal Secretary said the user engagement with the app needs to be enhanced.The meeting was attended by senior officials of Prime Minister's Office and other Ministries under the Central Government.The State Chief Secretaries were issued instructions to arrange for shelter for the vulnerable groups like migrants and homeless. The Centre is in constant touch with States and District level monitoring is being undertaken. The production of PPEs is being ramped up and capacity building for healthcare personnel is being ensured. NGOs and Civil Society groups are also being mobilized. Principal Secretary suggested that coordination with the NGOs at district level be done to avoid overlaps and ensure efficacious utilization of resources.The progress of roll-out of welfare measures through the economic relief package under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana was also reviewed. Principal Secretary underlined that data sanctity was important to ensure that the benefits reach out to all the intended beneficiaries. (ANI)

