Police Team Attacked by Violators of Lockdown in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): A sub-inspector and a constable have been injured after they were attacked by a group of people who were violating the norms of coronavirus lockdown here.The incident took place in the Morna area of Muzaffarnagar."Some people attacked the police party while we were trying to enforce the lockdown," police said here.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to break the chain of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

