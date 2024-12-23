Pune December 23: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed his gratitude to the Central Government for approving 6.5 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He also announced plans to increase this number by an additional 13 lakh houses for the state. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis described the initiative as "historic," stating that 26 lakh people have registered for the scheme, of whom 20 lakh will be provided houses.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, this year the Central Government approved six and a half lakh houses, with plans to increase the allocation by another 13 lakh houses for the state. This is a significant gift to Maharashtra from the Central Government. So far, 26 lakh people have registered, and 20 lakh will be given houses. This is a historic achievement," he said. Fadnavis also shared a letter from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his appreciation: "Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji for approving 20 lakh new houses for Maharashtra under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana!" PMAY 2.0: Who Is Eligible? How To Apply for New House Online Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0?.

In the letter, Chouhan described the move as a step towards fulfilling the Government of India's commitment to "Housing for All" in rural areas. "As you are aware, the Ministry of Rural Development is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), a flagship scheme of the Government of India effective from 1 April 2016. Its objective is 'Housing for All' in rural areas, assisting eligible households to construct pucca houses with basic amenities. The Union Cabinet, in its meeting on August 9, 2024, approved the continuation of the scheme for five more years until March 2029 to address the rising housing demand in rural areas. For FY 2024-25, a target of 6,37,089 houses was allocated to your state based on the finalised Awaas+ 2018 survey lists," the letter stated.

Chouhan added: "I am pleased to inform you that the Ministry of Rural Development has approved an additional target of 13,29,678 houses for Maharashtra during FY 2024-25 under the PMAY-G, based on the Awaas+ 2018 survey. This brings the cumulative target for FY 2024-25 to 19,66,767 houses for the state. This is a significant step towards achieving the Government of India's commitment to 'Housing for All' in rural areas." The Union Minister also reaffirmed the Ministry's dedication to ensuring the scheme's successful implementation in Maharashtra. Self-survey, Facial Recognition to Be Used in New Survey for PMAY-G Second Phase: Sources.

Speaking to reporters, Chouhan said, "More than 13 lakh pucca houses are being provided in Maharashtra. Prime Minister Modi has pledged to provide permanent housing for the poor. Two crore pucca houses will be built in villages and one crore in cities. In Maharashtra, over six lakh permanent houses have already been provided, and more than 13 lakh additional houses are now being sanctioned."

