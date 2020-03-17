Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Nagpur to Combat Spread of Coronavirus

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, police have imposed prohibitory orders in Nagpur to avoid public gatherings."Police imposed prohibitory orders (Section-144 of CrPC) in the city to avoid gathering of people in a place, in the wake of coronavirus crisis. The order shall remain in force till March 31," said Ravindra Kadam, Joint Commissioner of Police, Nagpur.Meanwhile, the Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) has decided to close the trade market and shops for three days, starting Tuesday."A meeting was held on Monday by different members of FTAP. A decision was taken to close the trade market/shops proactively for the next three days (March 17, 18 and 19) to avoid the spread of coronavirus. However, essential items and medicines have been excluded from it. Further decision will be taken in the next meeting scheduled on March 19," said Mahendra Pitaliya, Secretary of FTAP.About 40,000 shops will remain closed in the city following this decision, Pitaliya stated.Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner of Pune said, "Under Section 144 (1) and (2), whatever restrictions were needed to contain the spread of coronavirus, have been imposed. If needed, further restrictions will be added and action will be taken accordingly." (ANI)

