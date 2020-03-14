Protecting Human Life Must Come Above Any Other Interests: Ronaldo Expresses Concerns over Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Protecting human life must come above any other interests, said Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo as he expressed concerns over the spread of coronavirus and urged people to follow the directives of the World Health Organisation (WHO)."The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us. I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world," Ronaldo posted the message on his Twitter."It is important we all follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organization) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation. Protecting human life must come above any other interests," the message added.Ronaldo's teammate Daniele Rugani has tested positive for COVID-19."I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others," the message further read.Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)

