Protesters Gather Outside Republic TV's Office

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) A mob of protesters gathered outside the office of newschannel Republic TV at Kamla Mill compound in central Mumbai on late Thursday night, the police said.

Earlier in the evening, messages asking people to gather at the English newschannel's office for a protest against "misreporting" of the firing incident outside Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi by a section of media were circulating on social media.

Police personnel were deployed in large number outside the channel's office here and there was no untoward incident so far, a police official said.

