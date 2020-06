Protesters Start Fires Near White House in Response to Death of George Floyd at Police Hands in Minnesota

Protests in Washington. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, June 1: Protesters started fires near the White House as tensions with police mounted during a third straight night of demonstrations held in response to the death of George Floyd at police hands in Minnesota.

An hour before the 11 p.m. curfew, police fired a major barrage of tear gas stun grenades into the crowd of more than 1,000 people, largely clearing Lafayette Park across the street from the White House and scattering protesters into the street. Also Read | Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Orders Citywide Curfew Overnight.

Watch: St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington is on Fire

St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington is on fire. A historic building, visited by every U.S. president since James Madison. This is horrifying. https://t.co/1d3bFDBSWV — Michael Taube (@michaeltaube) June 1, 2020

Protesters piled up road signs and plastic barriers and lit a raging fire in the middle of H Street. Some pulled an American flag from a nearby building and threw it into the blaze. Others added branches pulled from trees. A cinder block structure, on the north side of the park, that had bathrooms and a maintenance office, was engulfed in flames. Also Read | Heavy Traffic Jam Seen Outside Vegetable Market in Mumbai's Sion Area, View Pics: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

Several miles north, a separate protest broke out in Northwest D.C., near the Maryland border. The Metropolitan Police Department says there were break-ins at a Target and a shopping center that houses Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue Men's Store, T.J. Maxx, a movie theater and specialty stores. Police say several individuals have been detained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)