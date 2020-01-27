Puducherry Struggle After Vinay Kumar Grabs Six Wickets

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Puducherry found themselves on the mat at 37 for 4 after their veteran pacer R Vinay Kumar grabbed six wickets to bowl Chandigarh out for a paltry 134 in their top of the table Ranji Plate clash here on Monday.

Vinay Kumar triggered a Chandigarh middle-order collapse with twin blows in his successive overs en route to 6/32 as the hosts were dismissed after lunch inside 38 overs after they were sent in to bat.

In reply, the Plate leaders Puducherry were reeling at 37 for four, trailing by 97 runs at close on first day with Chandigarh new ball bowler Shresth Nirmohi returning with figures of 3/17.

Earlier, opener Arslan Khan top-scored for Chandigargh with a 65-ball 42 (8x4) before being dismissed by Ashith Rajiv, while Raman Bishnoi (41) also could not convert his start with Vinay Kumar wreaking havoc in post-lunch session.

From 125/3, Chandigarh lost their remaining wickets in six overs.

Brief Scores:

At Chandigarh: Chandigarh 134 from 37.3 overs (Arslan Khan 42, Raman Bishnoi 41; Vinay Kumar 6/32, Sagar Udeshi 3/41) vs Puducherry.

At Povorim: Goa 376/2 from 90 overs (Sumiran Amonkar 160, Vaibhav Govekar 160) vs Arunchal Pradesh.

At Cuttack: Sikkim 169 from 55.3 overs (Rex Rajkumar 4/41, Thomas Moirangthem 3/20) and 1/1 from 2 overs. Manipur 91 from 25 overs (Ishwar Chaudhary 6/39, Iqbal Abdulla 3/30).

At Kolkata: Nagaland 243 from 83 overs (Sedezhalie Rupero 105 not out; G Lalbiakvela 5/55). Mizoram 8/0 from 5 overs.

At Patna: Bihar 208 from 66.1 overs (Ashutosh Aman 72; Aditya Singhania 4/59, Mark Ingty 3/17). Meghalaya 18/0 from 21 overs.

