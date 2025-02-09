Pune Fire: Woman Dead, One Injured After Blaze Erupts at Residential Building on National Institute of Bank Management Road in Kondhwa (Watch Videos)

Pune, February 9: A woman died while another person sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building on the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) road in Kondhwa locality in Pune. According to the Pune Fire Department, the fire has been doused and the injured person is undergoing treatment. Ganderbal Fire: Blaze Erupts at Main Market in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out at Residential Building in Pune

#WATCH | A fire broke out at a residential building on NIBM road in Kondhwa, Pune. 4 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been doused off. Two people are injured and have been sent to hospital for treatment..more details awaited: Pune Fire Department (Visuals… pic.twitter.com/xK7nzAgvvw — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

Four fire tenders remained present at the spot to douse the blaze. More details are awaited.

