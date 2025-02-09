Pune Fire: Woman Dead, One Injured After Blaze Erupts at Residential Building on National Institute of Bank Management Road in Kondhwa (Watch Videos)

A woman died while another person sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building on the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) road in Kondhwa locality in Pune.

Agency News ANI| Feb 09, 2025 06:41 PM IST
A+
A-
Pune Fire: Woman Dead, One Injured After Blaze Erupts at Residential Building on National Institute of Bank Management Road in Kondhwa (Watch Videos)
Fire Breaks out at Residential Building in Pune (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Pune, February 9: A woman died while another person sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building on the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) road in Kondhwa locality in Pune. According to the Pune Fire Department, the fire has been doused and the injured person is undergoing treatment. Ganderbal Fire: Blaze Erupts at Main Market in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out at Residential Building in Pune

Four fire tenders remained present at the spot to douse the blaze. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Fire Video Kondhwa National Institute of Bank Management Pune Pune Fire
You might also like
Online Pizza Order Proves Costly As Pune Hostel Expels 4 Girls for a Month, Parents Express Outrage at Decision
News

Online Pizza Order Proves Costly As Pune Hostel Expels 4 Girls for a Month, Parents Express Outrage at Decision
Pune Shocker: Woman Strangles 2 Sleeping Kids to Death Before Assaulting Husband With Sharp Weapon Over Marital Dispute in Daund, Arrested
News

Pune Shocker: Woman Strangles 2 Sleeping Kids to Death Before Assaulting Husband With Sharp Weapon Over Marital Dispute in Daund, Arrested
Fire Breaks out at Residential Building in Pune (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Pune, February 9: A woman died while another person sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building on the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) road in Kondhwa locality in Pune. According to the Pune Fire Department, the fire has been doused and the injured person is undergoing treatment. Ganderbal Fire: Blaze Erupts at Main Market in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out at Residential Building in Pune

Four fire tenders remained present at the spot to douse the blaze. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Fire Video Kondhwa National Institute of Bank Management Pune Pune Fire
You might also like
Online Pizza Order Proves Costly As Pune Hostel Expels 4 Girls for a Month, Parents Express Outrage at Decision
News

Online Pizza Order Proves Costly As Pune Hostel Expels 4 Girls for a Month, Parents Express Outrage at Decision
Pune Shocker: Woman Strangles 2 Sleeping Kids to Death Before Assaulting Husband With Sharp Weapon Over Marital Dispute in Daund, Arrested
News

Pune Shocker: Woman Strangles 2 Sleeping Kids to Death Before Assaulting Husband With Sharp Weapon Over Marital Dispute in Daund, Arrested
Pune Shocker: Khadki Cop Anna Gunjal Dies by Suicide, His Body Found Hanging From Tree Near Tiger Point in Lonavala; Probe Launched
News

Pune Shocker: Khadki Cop Anna Gunjal Dies by Suicide, His Body Found Hanging From Tree Near Tiger Point in Lonavala; Probe Launched
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Indian Bowler As He Turns 35
Cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Indian Bowler As He Turns 35

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Eng vs Ind
200K+ searches
Real Madrid vs atlético Madrid
200K+ searches
Joe Root
50K+ searches
Mohammed shami
20K+ searches
Shubman Gill
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
Asaram Bapu

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Eng vs Ind
200K+ searches
Real Madrid vs atlético Madrid
200K+ searches
Joe Root
50K+ searches
Mohammed shami
20K+ searches
Shubman Gill
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump