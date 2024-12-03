A shocking incident occurred in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, when a bike rider was dragged on the bonnet of an Audi for 2 kilometres following an altercation with the car driver on December 1. The driver, along with his two friends, was arrested by the police and charged under Section 103 BNS. Pune Police Inspector Ashok Shirke confirmed that the blood sample of the accused had been taken to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The victim sustained injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. Authorities continue to investigate the case. Mercedes Runs Over Courier Agent in Pune: Luxury Car Allegedly Related to Serum Institute of India Crushes Biker to Death (Horrifying Accident Video Surfaces).

Bike Rider Dragged by Audi for 2 Kms in Pune

Maharashtra | A bike rider in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad was dragged on the bonnet of an Audi car for 2 kms after an altercation with the car driver on December 1. The car driver along with his two friends has been arrested and booked under section 103 BNS. The blood sample of the… — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

