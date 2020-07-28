Chandigarh, July 28: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday reviewed preparedness at the new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda that is set to commence COVID-19 testing in the next two weeks with a daily initial capacity of 180. The testing will be further scaled up to 500 per day within a month of launch.

A 30-bedded level II COVID care facility will also become functional within the next month at the hospital, which is already providing OPD services to patients, including a large number of cancer patients. AIIMS Executive Director and CEO Dinesh Kumar Singh briefed the Chief Minister at a virtual meeting over the hospital's preparedness for COVID care and other related issues. Punjab Govt Warns People Not to Click on Any URL Circulated via SMS/WhatsApp Claiming COVID-19 Relief Package of Rs 2000 for Each Citizen.

Describing it as a highly prestigious institute for Punjab, the Chief Minister said the Bathinda AIIMS would be of immense benefit to a large number of patients in the Malwa belt. Chief Minister assured the AIIMS team of all support from the state government to facilitate COVID care at the facility, where some of the ancillary construction and other works have been delayed due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Chief Minister was informed that Rs 328 crore has been spent so far on the AIIMS construction against the project cost of Rs 925 crore.

