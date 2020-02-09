Punjab DGP Sets Up All-women SIT to Investigate Mohali Gang-rape Case

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Saturday constituted an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the January 7 gang-rape case in which a woman had reported that she was raped by two youth in their early twenties in Mohali.According to a police spokesperson, ADGP Women and Child Affairs, Gurpreet Deo will oversee the investigation. Deo on Saturday visited the scene of the crime and met the victim, besides holding detailed discussions related to the case with the SIT members."The victim had provided valuable information to the police," said Deo, adding that the culprits would be identified and arrested at the earliest.An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)