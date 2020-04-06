Punjab Govt Increases Purchase Centres to Streamline Procurement of Wheat

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): Punjab government has increased the number of purchase centers to about 4000 to streamline the procurement of wheat in a staggered manner in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.Punjab Food and Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, "Punjab government has increased the number of purchase centers to about 4000 to streamline the procurement of wheat in a staggered manner in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Farmers will be provided passes to sell wheat on a specific date."Earlier in the day, KBS Sidhu, Punjab Special Chief Secretary said, "Total 16 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Mohali till now."Sidhu said, "One more person in Mohali has tested COVID-19 positive. He is the son of one of the two persons from Mohali who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and had tested positive earlier. He is being moved to Gian Sagar Isolation Facility, Banur." (ANI)

