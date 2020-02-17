Punjab Govt to Renegotiate Power Purchase Agreements

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would renegotiate the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) which the erstwhile Akali government had signed.A statement from the Punjab government said, "Given the shortfall in production by the state-owned power plants at Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar, the Chief Minister said his government would work around the existing arrangements with the private players to make the power rates more affordable while ensuring that the peak demand of 13,000 Mega Watts is effectively met."Addressing the newly elected Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) office bearers, the Chief Minister said the state's financial position was on its way to consolidation as a result of his government's efforts of the last three years and any attempt to scuttle the momentum would not be tolerated."Captain Amarinder described the positivity and energy exhibited by the youth against the nefarious divisive designs of the BJP was reassuring," the statement said.Listing out his government's various pathbreaking achievements in agriculture, education and other key sectors, he asked the youth wing to support the various initiatives in a mission mode to ensure that their benefits percolate down to the masses, and to thwart the Opposition's negative propaganda against the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)