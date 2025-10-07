Chandigarh, October 7: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, issued an orange alert for Punjab and Haryana, predicting continuous rainfall for the next 36 hours. IMD Director Surender Paul stated that eight districts of Punjab are under orange alert, which include parts of north-western Punjab and Malwa. These districts include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Ferozepur.

"Rain activity will continue for the next 36 hours. An orange alert has been issued for Punjab and Haryana. Eight districts of Punjab are under orange alert, which include parts of north-western Punjab and Malwa. We have issued orange alerts today in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Ferozepur," Paul told ANI. Additionally, Paul reported that heavy rain warnings have been issued for areas including Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal, Karnal, and Hisar in northwestern Haryana. Weather Forecast Today, October 7: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

"Heavy rain warnings have been issued for areas like Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal, Karnal, and Hisar in north-western Haryana. The weather will clear up around the 8th, but snowfall effects will be seen in the upper areas," added Paul. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla and several parts of the state witnessed a sharp drop in temperature on Monday as the weather took a sudden turn. Light drizzle in the morning gave way to moderate rainfall during the day, while the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Kinnaur districts received fresh snowfall. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert in Region; Rain, Thunderstorms Expected.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh active Western Disturbance has caused widespread precipitation across the state. Senior IMD scientist Shobhit Katiyar, while speaking to ANI, said that the rain and snow in the higher hills will continue for the next two days. "Due to the influence of an active Western Disturbance over Himachal Pradesh, several places have recorded light to moderate rainfall. Lahaul-Spiti has also witnessed snowfall, with a maximum of 5 cm recorded so far. The highest rainfall, 45 mm, has been recorded in the Chamba district," Katiyar told ANI.

