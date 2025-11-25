Fazilka (Punjab) [India], November 25 (ANI): State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Fazilka busted a cross-border weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two individuals in an intelligence-led operation, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

Two hand grenades and one 9MM Glock pistol, along with two live cartridges, were recovered from their possession, DGP Yadav added.

Those arrested have been identified as Vikram Singh, a resident of village Chak Balochan Wala in Fazilka, and Prabhjot Singh, alias Prabh, a resident of village Chak Bazida in Fazilka. Apart from recovering hand grenades and a Glock pistol, police teams have also impounded their unregistered motorcycle, which they were riding, as per an official statement.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered weapons were sourced from Pakistan and delivered via drone for planned criminal activities in Punjab. Further investigation is ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing operational details, AIG SSOC Fazilka Gursewak Singh Brar said that acting on a tip-off, the SSOC team conducted a secret operation in the Jalalabad area and apprehended the accused persons from Village Chak Maujdin Wala when they were going to deliver the consignment to the other party.

The AIG said that a further probe is ongoing to identify the individuals who were supposed to receive the consignment. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days, he added.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 18 dated 24.11.2025 has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station SSOC Fazilka. (ANI)

