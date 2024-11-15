In a tragic accident on Thursday afternoon near the Tengpora area in Srinagar, two students lost their lives, and one was critically injured when a Mahindra Thar collided head-on with a parked tipper. The deceased students have been identified as Hammad from Lal Bazar and Azeem from Sanat Nagar. The injured student, Mohammad Eissa Ganie from Nowshera, was rushed to a hospital for urgent medical care. The accident, captured on camera, has led to an outpouring of grief in the area, as all the victims were students from a local school. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the crash. Dehradun Road Accident: Video Shows Students Dancing, Drinking Before Tragic Collision With Truck That Claimed Lives of 6 in Uttarakhand.

Tengpora Road Accident

CCTV Footage of Tengpora Road Accident. InPicture Azeem Sofi Killed in Tangpora road accident Azeem Sofi, originally from Anantnag, currently residing in Rawalpora #kashmir pic.twitter.com/hG3JCAI4YQ — Imran Shah (@imranmanzoorsha) November 14, 2024

Another Clear CCTV Footage of Tengpora accident.😱😱😳😳 pic.twitter.com/9Jl6obIUD6 — 𝐉𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐀 (@Jeriah__) November 14, 2024

Thar Completely Damaged in the Accident

Two Students Dead, One Critical in Thar's Deadly Road Accident in Tengpora Srinagar Two young men lost their lives, and another is critically injured following a road accident near the Tengpora Bypass area in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/5wtiIqzRE3 — Junaid Bhat Photographer (@Junaidbhatphoto) November 14, 2024

