Quentin Tarantino Welcomes First Child -- a Baby Boy!

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 23 (ANI): American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella recently welcomed their first child -- a baby boy.The Academy Award winner movie mogul became a dad at the age of 56."Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child," E! News quoted a representative of Tarantino as saying.The couple earlier in August 2019 announced through an interview with the People magazine that they are expecting a child.Tarantino and Daniella got engaged in June 2017 and tied a knot in November 2018 in a low-key marriage ceremony in Los Angeles.On the work front, Tarantino's film 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' received wide appreciation from fans and critics and took home several Golden Globe Awards including the one for the Best Motion Picture in the musical/comedy category. (ANI)

