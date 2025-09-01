Patna, September 1: Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha was talking about alleged "vote theft" in the assembly elections, since people have refused to give votes to his party. "Rahul Gandhi has got scared of the public, and this is the reason he is talking about vote theft. People are not voting for his party. He doesn't have faith in people, elections and democracy. If he has courage, he should go among the public and tell about the work done by his party," Reddy told reporters here.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge today launched a scathing attack on the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU) in Bihar, and asserted that the Nitish Kumar-led government would be voted out of power within the next six months. "This double-engine government will not be there in the next 6 months. The government that will come will be of the poor, of poor women, of Dalits and backward classes," Kharge said while addressing a rally on the last day of 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' here. Voter Adhikar Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Launches Fierce Attack on BJP, Alleges Large-Scale Electoral Fraud With Backing of Election Commission.

Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to win the upcoming Bihar assembly election through "vote theft". He also urged the people to stay alert to protect their voting rights, otherwise "Modi and Amit Shah will drown you." While addressing the gathering in Patna, Gandhi earlier in the day warned the BJP of an impending expose. Referring to his allegations of vote theft, the LoP Lok Sabha stated that he would soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb," implying that highlighting the alleged irregularities regarding the Mahadevpura assembly constituency was just an "atom bomb."

The BJP has been targeting the opposition over alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi. On the other hand, the opposition has refuted such claims, arguing that the ruling party in the centre is raising these issues to distract from important ones. The 16-day yatra, undertaken by Rahul Gandhi to highlight allegations of 'vote chori' (vote theft) by the BJP and the alleged irregularities in the revised voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has concluded in Patna today. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: LoP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ To Conclude in Patna Today.

The rally began on August 18, with Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav riding together in Sasaram. From there, the rally spanned across 25 districts, to Aurangabad, Gayaji, Siwan, and others. Multiple other INDIA bloc leaders have attended the yatra at various points. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have joined the rally. Other chief ministers, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, participated in the yatra.

