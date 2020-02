Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Rain and hailstorm lashed Renukoot in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh here on Sunday.Earlier today, heavy rain was witnessed in parts of Dehradun in Uttarakhand.Areas such as Kargi and Banjarawala witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm. Nehru Colony in Dehradun also witnessed heavy rain. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)