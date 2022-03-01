On Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's birthday, superstar Rajinikanth extended heartfelt wishes to him. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin on his birthday today." Inspector Rajeshwari Felicitated by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for Her Rescue Work Amid Chennai Rains.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Prior to Stalin's birthday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, released DMK President's autobiography, titled 'Ungalil Oruvan' (One Among You).'Ungalil Oruvan' pertains to the first 23 years of Stalin's life, till he was arrested in 1976.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)