Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is back to shooting on the sets of 'Ram Setu', which co-stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Apart from Akshay and Jacqueline, 'Ram Setu' also stars Satyadev and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline posted pictures of herself, flaunting her simple yet gorgeous nose-pin. She added the caption, "Back on set #ramsetu". Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Film To Release on Diwali 2022!

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments. "Soo pretty," Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote. "So beautiful you look," a fan added. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali next year.It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. Ram Setu: Jacqueline Fernandez Is Back On The Sets Of Akshay Kumar Starrer In Ooty (View Pic).

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Besides 'Ram Setu', Jacqueline's other upcoming projects include 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus', 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Attack'.

