Rare Indian Spotted Eagle Rescued by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday rescued a rare Indian spotted eagle during a picket checking drive in Northwest Delhi's Ashiana Chowk, police said.

The rare Indian spotted eagle is an endangered species under Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Around 11 am, while picket checking was being done amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown at the Aashiana Chowk, police staff spotted the eagle sitting on the roof of a moving cash van vehicle, they said.

"The eagle was looking miserable and it was on the verge of falling down from the vehicle. Our alert picket staff immediately stopped the vehicle and rescued the eagle," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

The condition of the eagle was very poor and it had to be treated, she said.

The bird was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre, Raja Garden, where it is being cared for, Arya said.

