Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani celebrated her 20th birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. Her birthday party was a starry affair, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Raveena Tandon and Tamannaah Bhatia. Rasha Thadani 20th Birthday: Raveena Tandon Wishes Daughter With Cute Post on Her Memorable Milestones (Watch Video).

Rasha recently made a debut with the film Azaad, which starred Ajay Devgn's niece, Aaman Devgan, in the lead role. Apart from her acting, Raveena's daughter was also appreciated for her dancing skills in the hit song "Uyi Amma" from the film.

Tamannaah Bhatia at Rasha Thadani’s Birthday Party

Ibrahim Ali Khan at Rasha Thadani’s Birthday Party

Veer Pahariya at Rasha Thadani’s Birthday Bash

The Azaad actress hosted a party in Bandra, Mumbai, which was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities on Sunday night. As per the outfit of the guests, it is believed that the colour code for the party was either black or black-white. Rasha's mother and actress Raveena Tandon arrived in a gorgeous-looking sleeveless black dress. She was accompanied by her friend in the car. Before entering the venue, the actress posed for the paparazzi.

Birthday Girl Rasha Thadani

Saiee Manjrekar at Rasha Thadani’s Birthday Bash

Yashvardhan Ahuja at Rasha Thadani’s Birthday Bash

Ibrahim Ali Khan, a recent debutant in the Bollywood industry, also arrived at the party in style. He wore a white T-shirt and a black shirt. The Nadaaniyan actor complimented his outfit with blue jeans. Current rising star Veer Pahariya also attended the event in a unique outfit. The actor wore a black shirt with the poster of Rasha in the Uyi Amma song imprinted on it. The actor recently debuted in the Bollywood industry with the film Skyforce. Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her diverse filmography, also arrived at the party in a beautiful black dress. She complemented it with a black-and-white striped jacket. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Make Separate Appearances at Raveena Tandon’s Holi 2025 Bash Amid Breakup Rumours (Watch Video).

Aaman Devgan, being Rasha's first co-star, was a must-invited guest at the party. The actor looked dashing in a black blazer and white T-shirt. He posed for the paps before entering the venue. Finally, the birthday girl, Rasha Thadani, made her glamorous entry at the venue. She stole the spotlight in a black body-hugging dress. She posed for the paps and interacted with her fans. After her glorious debut with Azaad, the fans of Rasha are eagerly waiting for her new film.

