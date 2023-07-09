Thousands of people attended the Rave the Planet street parade, celebrating a love of techno music at a huge outdoor party.Ravers gathered in the German capital, Berlin, on Saturday for the techno parade Rave the Planet after the police gave it their go-ahead.

"The city center will belong to ravers today," the authorities announced on Twitter. The musical demonstration, with up to 300,000 attendees, started as planned in the afternoon.

Participants donned leather outfits, glitter and sparkle, and celebrated freedom, peace and love to the beat of the music near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, despite the scorching 32-degree Celsius (89.6 F) heat.

Authorities, organizers discourage nudity at rave

Police requested that participants keep their clothes on at the event.

"A request we didn't think we'd have to make either: Please do not disrobe," Berlin police said on Twitter.

Berlin police said they made the request after participants had complained of nudity at the rave.

The event's organizers made similar announcement.

Meanwhile, the water rescue service DLRG reported that several people jumped into the Spree river as ships were passing through. The group said it would remain stationed in the center of Berlin until late on Saturday.

What else do we know about the event?

About 200 DJs are expected to take part in the rave, playing on 25 floats. Trucks pulling trailers with turntables and speakers mounted on top made their way across the city, trailed by the ravers.

Before this, the fire brigade and police had checked whether the organizer fulfilled all necessary security requirements. In recent days, there had been confusion about a lack of contracts with sanitary services.

The Berlin techno party was expected to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Motte's legendary Loveparade.

Last year, the first Rave the Planet was organized by Dr. Motte, 12 years after the last Loveparade in Duisburg ended in a tragic stampede. Estimates said there were about 100,000 dancers at the event.

