Ravi Mittal to Replace Julaniya as New Sports Secretary

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Ravi Mittal was on Sunday appointed the new Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, replacing Radhey Shyam Julaniya.

Mittal is a 1986 batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre.

He was the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting prior to this appointment.

Julaniya held the post for little more than one year after he took over as Sports Secretary in February 2019.

Julaniya's biggest achievement was bringing the Indian cricket board (BCCI) under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in August last year, ending years of defiance.

Ever since he took over as Sports Secretary, Jhulaniya has been at loggerheads with National Sports Federations (NSF) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

His latest confrontation with the IOA dates back to less than 10 days ago when the Olympic body accused the ministry officials of interfering in their independent functioning and infringing body saw the IOA complaining of ministry officials infringing on their autonomy.

It has been learnt that Julaniya, a 1985 batch IAS officer, is expected to return to his parent cadre, Madhya Pradesh.

