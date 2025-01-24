Jacques Audiard's Spanish musical crime drama, Emilia Pérez, made history at the 2025 Oscars by earning 13 nominations. This achievement makes it the film with the highest number of Oscar nominations ever for a non-English-language movie. It also ties as the film with the second-highest Oscar nominations overall, following All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land, which each received 14 nominations. Oscars 2025 Winners Predictions: From ‘Emilia Pérez’ to ‘The Brutalist’, Picking Who Will Take Home the Gold Among the 97th Academy Awards Nominees!

At the 97th Academy Awards, Emilia Pérez has been nominated in several major categories, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Karla Sofía Gascón), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Zoe Saldaña). However, Selena Gomez’s fans were disappointed when the singer-actress did not receive a nomination, sparking debates online.

Meanwhile, some critics and viewers are questioning how Emilia Pérez received so many nominations in the first place. Detractors have called the film “unworthy” and accused it of perpetuating racism, leading some to speculate about the jury’s decision-making process in awarding the film so many nods. Oscars 2025 Nominations: Priyanka Chopra’s Short Film ‘Anuja’ Nominated, ‘Emilia Pérez’ Leads With 13 Nods – See Full List of Nominees for 97th Academy Awards.

Netizens' Disappointed Reactions to Emilia Pérez's 13 Oscar Nominations

'Worthy of 13 Nominations?'

Now, are we in a world where #EmiliaPerez is considered worthy of 13 nominations in the #Oscars , same as #Oppenheimer? It almost matches #Titanic, #LaLaLand & #AllAboutEve’s 14 nominations record as most nominated film of all time??? More noms than #TheReturnOfTheKing (11)???… pic.twitter.com/7hMKmhnQ2q — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) January 23, 2025

'Trying to Make It Happen'

The #Oscars trying to make #EmiliaPerez a thing is the movie equivalent of Gretchen Wieners trying to make “fetch” happen in Mean Girls. pic.twitter.com/3UlhW9Ikq0 — ΩStuntman MikeΩ (@Stuntman_Mik3) January 23, 2025

'Sing Sing'

Waking up to see Sing Sing only getting 2 Oscar nominations while Emilia Perez got 13.#OscarNoms #Oscars2025 #singsing #EmiliaPérez pic.twitter.com/llpNiYEaEo — The Patric (@ThePatricIsReal) January 23, 2025

'Racism and Sexism'

Brownface + the colonization of womanhood, and the european man who is being celebrated for it all because Hollywood has decided that racism and sexism are cool now #EmiliaPérez pic.twitter.com/sWafQU7MT3 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐬 (@therestofus5) January 24, 2025

'Downfall of Emilia Pérez'

No matter about what happens at the oscars, I will continuously pray for the downfall of #EmiliaPérez pic.twitter.com/YVXzYklavZ — Anti-Ketchup Activist 🫡🇵🇸 (@swampguppy) January 23, 2025

'Problematic'

Can someone explain to me like i’m 5 years old why #EmiliaPérez is getting so many nominations? It’s not just that it’s problematic but it’s also just a bit shit? — Sam McInnerny (@sammcinnerny) January 23, 2025

'Truly Awful Musical'

So a truly amazing musical in #BetterMan that is loved by those who've seen it, is snubbed by @TheAcademy for a #BestPicture nomination while a truly awful musical #EmiliaPérez that is hated by those who've seen it, gets 13 nominations?#Oscars you suck! pic.twitter.com/EahSEVTOBG — flix_and_coffee (@flix_and_coffee) January 24, 2025

'Ridiculous'

you know i'll Admit the #EmiliaPérez getting the most #Oscars Noms is Ridiculous, like makeup and hair styling should've went to #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice, like what were they thinking having that #perez film having so many Nominations, and hogging some other noms? — Burton Elfman Film Updates (@ElfmanFilm) January 24, 2025

Why is 'Emilia Pérez' Accused of Racism?

The film has been criticised for its portrayal of the trans community, particularly through Karla Sofía Gascón’s titular character, which some viewers felt reflected poorly on the community. Additionally, Emilia Pérez faced backlash in Mexico, where critics and audiences accused it of depicting the local population in an unfavourable light by relying on stereotypes. The criticism was further fueled by the casting of mostly non-Mexican actors in key roles, which sparked debates over representation and authenticity.

