Jacques Audiard's Spanish musical crime drama, Emilia Pérez, made history at the 2025 Oscars by earning 13 nominations. This achievement makes it the film with the highest number of Oscar nominations ever for a non-English-language movie. It also ties as the film with the second-highest Oscar nominations overall, following All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land, which each received 14 nominations. Oscars 2025 Winners Predictions: From ‘Emilia Pérez’ to ‘The Brutalist’, Picking Who Will Take Home the Gold Among the 97th Academy Awards Nominees!

At the 97th Academy Awards, Emilia Pérez has been nominated in several major categories, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Karla Sofía Gascón), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Zoe Saldaña). However, Selena Gomez’s fans were disappointed when the singer-actress did not receive a nomination, sparking debates online.

Meanwhile, some critics and viewers are questioning how Emilia Pérez received so many nominations in the first place. Detractors have called the film “unworthy” and accused it of perpetuating racism, leading some to speculate about the jury’s decision-making process in awarding the film so many nods. Oscars 2025 Nominations: Priyanka Chopra’s Short Film ‘Anuja’ Nominated, ‘Emilia Pérez’ Leads With 13 Nods – See Full List of Nominees for 97th Academy Awards.

Netizens' Disappointed Reactions to Emilia Pérez's 13 Oscar Nominations

'Worthy of 13 Nominations?'

'Trying to Make It Happen'

'Sing Sing'

'Racism and Sexism'

'Downfall of Emilia Pérez'

'Problematic'

'Truly Awful Musical'

'Ridiculous'

Why is 'Emilia Pérez' Accused of Racism?

The film has been criticised for its portrayal of the trans community, particularly through Karla Sofía Gascón’s titular character, which some viewers felt reflected poorly on the community. Additionally, Emilia Pérez faced backlash in Mexico, where critics and audiences accused it of depicting the local population in an unfavourable light by relying on stereotypes. The criticism was further fueled by the casting of mostly non-Mexican actors in key roles, which sparked debates over representation and authenticity.

