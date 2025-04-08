Internationally renowned folk dance artist Ram Sahay Panday, a Padma Shri recipient, died in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district early on Tuesday following prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 92. Manoj Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor and Director Known As ‘Bharat Kumar’ Passes Away at 87.

The veteran 'Rai' folk artist breathed his last at a hospital in Sagar, the sources said. The artist from Bundelkhand popularised the Rai folk dance for 60 years, mixing it with tunes of 'Mridangam'. Panday, a resident of Sagar district, had delivered more than 100 performances in 18 countries, according to sources.

The artist received Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2022.

Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav Mourns Ram Sahay Panday’s Passing

बुंदेलखंड के गौरव, लोकनृत्य राई को वैश्विक पहचान दिलाने वाले लोक कलाकार पद्मश्री श्री रामसहाय पांडे जी का निधन मध्यप्रदेश और कला जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। लोक कला एवं संस्कृति को समर्पित आपका सम्पूर्ण जीवन हमें सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। परमपिता परमेश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि… pic.twitter.com/rzu9Lg1blL — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 8, 2025

He is survived by his wife and a son. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over Panday's demise. Yadav said Panday adopted the field of art in adverse circumstances and had many achievements by following his passion against the tide.

He got recognition for the Rai folk dance of Bundelkhand in India as well as other countries, Yadav added.