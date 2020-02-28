Ritu Phogat Remains Unbeaten at ONE Championship

Singapore, Feb 28 (ANI): India's Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ritu Phogat continued to dominate at the ONE Championship as she notched up a win by a unanimous decision against China's Wu Chiao Chen at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.The Chinese, who has an 8-0 record as an amateur in MMA and has been a former JJIF Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship gold medallist, was no match for the determined Indian in a heavily one-sided women's contest.Ritu controlled each of the three rounds by using her power and strength to force early takedowns of her opponent and kept her pinned to the ground.Wu tried hard to challenge the Indian in the second round but Ritu proved too strong in the grappling exchanges and did not give her opponent any chance to defend.The final round saw the Indian at her aggressive best as she kept landing deadly blows on Wu to be unanimously declared the winner by all the three judges present."Winning my second match at ONE Championship has been a very good feeling and my confidence level has been boosted further," Ritu said in a statement."I would like to thank my coaches and my Indian supporters for watching. My goal of becoming India's first MMA world champion is still a long way away but I will keep working with a lot of dedication to reach that," she added.Earlier in February, Ritu made a successful MMA debut after defeating South Korea's Nam Hee Kim in the knockout bout at the Cadillac Arena. Phogat registered a victory over Kim in just over three minutes. (ANI)

