Tarn Taran, Mar 1: Five members of a family died after the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 4:30 am in village Pandori Gola here, said police. The structure of the house was in dilapidated condition. Some waste material was kept at the roof of the house and because of its weight, the roof collapsed.

After the incident, the neighbours took them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. The deceased were identified as Gobinda (40), wife Amarjit Kaur (36), their three minor children Gurbaj Singh (14), Gurlaal (17) daughter Ekam (15). Bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination, said police.

