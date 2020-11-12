Oscar-winner Russell Crowe's Unhinged is all set to release on Zeeplex on November 13. Directed by Derrick Borte, the psychological thriller follows the story of a young woman who is terrorised by a stranger following a road rage incident. Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said "Unhinged" fulfils their aim of bringing quality content to viewers "through the medium of television." Christopher Nolan Directorial Tenet To Release In India Post Diwali 2020?

"Television viewing has been part of family bonding for generation. By bringing top notch content like 'Unhinged', we want to keep that practice going on with a higher dose of entertainment," Patel said in a statement. Launched by Zee, Zeeplex is a pay-per-view service, where the audience can book their shows in advance.

"Unhinged" also stars Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P McKenzie. The film had a theatrical release in United States in August this year.

