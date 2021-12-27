As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned a year older on Monday, actor Katrina Kaif penned a sweet message on social media for his special day.Taking to her Instagram Story, Katrina posted a monochrome picture of Salman. Salman Khan Turns 56: Here’s the Journey of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Over the Years From Ideal Loverboy to India’s Biggest Action Star.

Further, she penned, "@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to u. May all the love and brilliance u have be with you forever," along with adding a heart emoticon. Katrina and Salman will next be seen sharing screen space in 'Tiger 3', for which they will resume shooting in the coming few days. Salman Khan Turns 56: Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and Other Bollywood Celebs Wish the Superstar a Very Happy Birthday.

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story:

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The duo has worked together in several films including 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Partner', 'Hello', 'Yuvraaj', 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Apart from work, Salman and Katrina share a close bond. They were also rumoured to be dating in the past. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Katrina recently tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9.

