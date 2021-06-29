Actor Scarlett Johansson expressed her 'bittersweet' emotions as she says goodbye to her role as Black Widow. The actor recently appeared in an interview on the Good Morning America show, where she revealed that she will no longer play her Marvel character after the release of the upcoming film Black Widow, reported People magazine. "I've had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family. I'm going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like that kind of milestones I always really look forward to," Johansson said. Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson to Star In and Produce ‘Tower of Terror’ Movie Based on Disney’s Theme Park Ride.

She added, "But I feel really proud of this film and I think it's great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we've done so far, so yeah... like I said, it's bittersweet." The actor, who played Natasha Romanoff in the much-loved Marvel movie, was first introduced as Black Widow in the 2010's 'Iron Man 2' and the last time she reprised her role was in 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame' where her character died. Black Widow Early Reactions: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh’s Solid Performances in This MCU Flick Bowl Over the Critics!

Johansson, in her earlier interviews, had also spoken about how her husband- Saturday Night Live comedian- Colin Jost avoids all spoilers about 'Black Widow' as "he wants to be surprised", adding that he didn't even want to know who was on set. "I always tell people that... I'm like, 'You don't really want to know. There's so few surprises these days, just have the patience and sit through the movie, and enjoy the ride and this movie is definitely full of a lot of surprises for sure," Johannson said in an interview.

The Marvel actor previously told that she has to make sure about giving 'spolier alerts' to Jost before they start practising her lines for the movie. Johansson said, "Of course he wants to know, 'How was your day?', but as soon as it would bleed into, 'Can you read the scene with [me]?' he was like, 'Am I gonna get any spoilers or like ... ?' He wanted to know 'spoiler alert' before we read lines together." The much anticipated Marvel flick was supposed to hit the big screens on April 30 in India, and May 1, 2020, in the US but due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic it got delayed several times.

'Black Widow' has Johansson reprising her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh is starring as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz will be Melina. Johansson has played Black Widow, a major role in seven Marvel movies, tracking her evolution from a morally dubious Russian assassin to a world-saving Avenger.

In the upcoming film, pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. What's even more interesting is that viewers will witness the new Marvel villain, Taskmaster. The movie, helmed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, will hit the theatres and will be available to be stream on Disney+ Premier on July 9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)