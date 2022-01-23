Washington [US], January 23 (ANI): The findings of a recent study suggest that artificial intelligence (AI) can be harnessed to prevent or mitigate the effects of adverse drug events (ADEs).

The study has been published in 'The Lancet Digital Health Journal'.

The review's authors described the use of AI to reduce the frequency of ADEs as an emerging area of study and identify several use cases in which AI could contribute to reducing or preventing ADEs. Furthermore, genetic information is thought to be critical in improving the performance of AI algorithms.

With the prevalence of genotyping, researchers are confident that this type of data can be more accessible over time and ultimately used to improve AI algorithm functioning and patient health.

"One of our challenges is how to identify and select the most relevant genetic variables among large amounts of genetic profile information," said lead author Ania Syrowatka, PhD, of the Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care.

"Through this paper, we wanted to present a review of how AI could be used to prevent ADEs, and in the process, learned that we are still in the early stages of development and implementation. Systematic and comprehensive evaluations of these types of tools in prospective trials are necessary to generate the evidence to advance this field in a transparent, safe, and effective way," Syrowatka added. (ANI)

