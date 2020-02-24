Scoreboard: India Vs Bangladesh

Perth, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh here on Monday.

India Women Innings:

Taniya Bhatia

st Nigar Sultana b Salma Khatun

2

Shafali Verma

c Shamima Sultana b Panna Ghosh

39

Jemimah Rodrigues run out (Nahida Akter/Nigar Sultana) 34

Harmanpreet Kaur c Rumana Ahmed b Panna Ghosh

8

Deepti Sharma run out (Fargana Hoque/Nigar Sultana)

11

Richa Ghosh

c Nahida Akter b Salma Khatun

14

Veda Krishnamurthy

not out

20

Shikha Pandey

not out

7

Extras: (LB-1, W-6)

7

Total: (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs)

142

Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 53-2, 78-3, 92-4, 111-5, 113-6.

Bowler: Jahanara Alam 4-0-33-0, Salma Khatun 4-0-25-2, Nahida Akter 4-0-34-0, Panna Ghosh 4-0-25-2, Rumana Ahmed 2-0-8-0, Fahima Khatun 2-0-16-0. (MORE) PTI

