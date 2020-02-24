Scoreboard: India Vs Bangladesh

Perth, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh here on Monday.
India Women Innings:
Taniya Bhatia
st Nigar Sultana b Salma Khatun
2
Shafali Verma
c Shamima Sultana b Panna Ghosh
39
Jemimah Rodrigues run out (Nahida Akter/Nigar Sultana) 34
Harmanpreet Kaur c Rumana Ahmed b Panna Ghosh
8
Deepti Sharma run out (Fargana Hoque/Nigar Sultana)
11
Richa Ghosh
c Nahida Akter b Salma Khatun
14
Veda Krishnamurthy
not out
20
Shikha Pandey
not out
7
Extras: (LB-1, W-6)
7
Total: (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs)
142
Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 53-2, 78-3, 92-4, 111-5, 113-6.
Bowler: Jahanara Alam 4-0-33-0, Salma Khatun 4-0-25-2, Nahida Akter 4-0-34-0, Panna Ghosh 4-0-25-2, Rumana Ahmed 2-0-8-0, Fahima Khatun 2-0-16-0. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)