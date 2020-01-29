Scoreboard, India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20 in Hamilton

Hamilton, Jan 29 (PTI) Scoreboard from the third T20 International between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

India:

Rohit Sharma c Southee b Bennett 65

KL Rahul c Munro b de Grandhomme 27

Shivam Dube c Sodhi b Bennett 3

V Kohli c Southee b Bennett 38

Shreyas Iyer st Seifert b Santner 17

Manish Pandey not out 14

Ravindra Jadeja not out 10

Extras: (B-1, LB-2, WD-2) 5

Total (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 179

Fall of wickets: 1-89, 2-94, 3-96, 4-142, 5-160.

Bowling: T Southee 4-0-39-0, H Bennett 4-0-54-3, S Kuggeleijn 2-0-10-0, M Santner 4-0-37-1, I Sodhi 4-0-23-0, C de Grandhomme 2-0-13-1. More PTI

