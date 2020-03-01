Scoreboard: India Vs New Zealand, Lunch, Day 2

Christchurch, Mar 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Sunday.
India 1st Innings: 242
New Zealand 1st innings:
Tom Latham b Shami
52
Tom Blundell lbw b Umesh
30
Kane Williamson c Pant b Bumrah
3
Ross Taylor c Umesh b Ravindra Jadeja
15
Henry Nicholls
c Kohli b Shami
14
BJ Watling
batting
0
Colin de Grandhomme
batting
8
Extras (B-16, LB-4)
20
Total (For 5 wickets in 48 overs)
142
Fall of Wickets: 66-1, 69-2, 109-3, 130-4, 133-5.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-3-35-1, Umesh Yadav 14-2-32-1, Mohammed Shami 15-2-45-2, Ravidnra Jadeja 4-1-10-1. PTI
