Scoreboard: India Vs New Zealand, Lunch, Day 2

Christchurch, Mar 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 242

New Zealand 1st innings:

Tom Latham b Shami

52

Tom Blundell lbw b Umesh

30

Kane Williamson c Pant b Bumrah

3

Ross Taylor c Umesh b Ravindra Jadeja

15

Henry Nicholls

c Kohli b Shami

14

BJ Watling

batting

0

Colin de Grandhomme

batting

8

Extras (B-16, LB-4)

20

Total (For 5 wickets in 48 overs)

142

Fall of Wickets: 66-1, 69-2, 109-3, 130-4, 133-5.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-3-35-1, Umesh Yadav 14-2-32-1, Mohammed Shami 15-2-45-2, Ravidnra Jadeja 4-1-10-1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)