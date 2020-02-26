Sead Kolasinac Suffers Shoulder Injury, Arsenal Confirms

London [UK], Feb 26 (ANI): Arsenal on Wednesday confirmed that the team's defender Sead Kolasinac has suffered a significant right shoulder injury."Right shoulder. Sead suffered a significant right shoulder injury during Everton (h) on Sunday. He will undergo further specialist assessments during this week," Arsenal said in a statement.During the clash against Everton on Sunday, Kolasinac left the field during the first half after he suffered the injury.The Gunners defeated Everton 3-2 in the Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium.Sead Kolasinac's injury will affect Arsenal as the side will take on Olympiacos in the second leg of Europa League's round of 32 match.Earlier on Friday, Mikel Arteta's side secured 1-0 victory over Olympiacos in the first leg of Europa League's round of 32 match.Arsenal and Olympiacos will lock horns with each other on February 28 in the second leg of the Europa League match at Emirates Stadium.Arsenal currently tops Group F in the Europa League table with 11 points. (ANI)

