Second Covid-19 Death in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Mar 2 (PTI) An 85-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with coronavirus died here on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said.

It was the second COVID-19 death in the state, it added.

"One coronavirus positive patient, female, 85 years, died in Ahmedabad today. She had traveled abroad, and after developing symptoms of COVID-19, she was admitted at civil hospital on March 22," the department said in a tweet.

"She was suffering from many complications," it added.

On March 22, a 67-year-old coronavirus patient had died in Surat.

