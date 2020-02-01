Section of JU Students Take out March to Protest Against Firing at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) The SFI unit of Jadavpur University took out a rally here on Saturday evening in protest against back-to-back firing incidents targeting anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia and Shaheen Bagh in the national capital.

Nearly 100 students went around the 8B bus stand area near the JU campus, chanting slogans against "fascist forces who have opened fire on peaceful anti-CAA protesters" near the Jamia university on January 31 and again fired two rounds in the air close to the sit-in protest site at Saheen Bagh on Saturday.

"Down with BJP, down with Amit Shah, down with Fascism," the protestors chanted.

They also raised slogans of "Shaheen Bagh means freedom from divisive politics" and "Shaheen Bagh means freedom from discrimination."

"This is our way of protest against the BJP's gameplan to silence democratic protests by students, minorities against the discriminatory NRC by using right wing organisations like VHP," Ushashi Paul, a leader of SFI, JU, said.

On Saturday, two days after a youth fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia Millia university, another man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and was later taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man, who identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, chanted "Jai Shree Ram" and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hindu ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

The incident, which comes days after a local contractor armed with a gun had come to the site and asked the people to end the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, has triggered panic in the area.

On Thursday, a youth had fired on anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia, injuring a student in the presence of police personnel, triggering a massive protest by Jamia students.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh, which has attracted attention across the country among those opposing the CAA, but at the same time the agitation has been severely criticised by others, including the BJP Union ministers and leaders.

